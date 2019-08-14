General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in General Motors by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 666 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in General Motors by 253.5% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $37,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura set a $38.00 price objective on General Motors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.46.

Shares of GM stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.45. 2,533,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $36.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.03 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 275,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $11,046,038.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 479,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,190,902.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

