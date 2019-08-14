Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Generex Biotechnology Co. (OTCMKTS:GNBT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.38. Generex Biotechnology shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 42,657 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Generex Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70.

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an insulin formulation administered as a fine spray into the oral cavity.

