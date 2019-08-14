Gexan One Day Volume Reaches $78,561.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One Gexan coin can now be purchased for about $0.0839 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. Over the last week, Gexan has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Gexan has a total market cap of $70,001.00 and approximately $78,561.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00956486 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00029485 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00257568 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007086 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Gexan Profile

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,052,344 coins and its circulating supply is 833,948 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

