Giant Reaches Market Capitalization of $116,557.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.89, $18.98, $31.10 and $20.33. Giant has a total market capitalization of $116,557.00 and approximately $2,340.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00551551 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005844 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001037 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001163 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Giant

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 5,729,420 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,416 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.92, $18.98, $5.63, $50.68, $31.10, $20.33, $33.89, $10.42, $11.91, $70.83, $24.71 and $7.59. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

