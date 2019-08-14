GINcoin (GIN) Price Reaches $0.0419 on Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $282,842.00 and approximately $24,014.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GINcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000409 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,238.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.01858011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.91 or 0.03110063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00764507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.46 or 0.00777329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00504542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00143194 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 6,758,248 coins and its circulating supply is 6,758,238 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

