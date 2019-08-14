Gladstone Capital Management LLP Purchases New Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 101,499 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,000. SEA comprises approximately 0.9% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $75,670,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $16,980,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $28,986,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in SEA by 70.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,802,275 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $93,089,000 after buying an additional 1,153,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $23,755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 price objective on shares of SEA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

SE stock opened at $34.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.24.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $578.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.65 million. SEA had a negative net margin of 140.24% and a negative return on equity of 272.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.