GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 128,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.47.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 175.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

