Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,987,800 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 9,201,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.74.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,745.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,795. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 53,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.50. The company had a trading volume of 934,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,063. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $172.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

