Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of GSL stock remained flat at $$7.03 during trading on Wednesday. 1,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,275. The stock has a market cap of $70.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $63.09 million for the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

