GME Resources (ASX:GME) Stock Price Up 12.5%

GME Resources Limited (ASX:GME) rose 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 99,660 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 73,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.06 ($0.04).

The stock has a market cap of $31.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.05.

About GME Resources (ASX:GME)

GME Resources Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel and gold deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the NiWest Nickel Laterite project located at Murrin Murrin in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company also owns gold projects in the LeonoraLaverton region.

