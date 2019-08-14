GNY (GNY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $46,469.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. One GNY token can currently be purchased for about $0.0847 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. GNY has a market capitalization of $15.96 million and $46,469.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00271884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.86 or 0.01416444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00094857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About GNY

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.