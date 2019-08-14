Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Trading Down 0%

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST)’s stock price traded down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39, 0 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $50.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

