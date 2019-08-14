Golub Capital BDC Inc (GBDC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Golub Capital BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 100.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 19,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,649. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBDC. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.