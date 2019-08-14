Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Golub Capital BDC has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Golub Capital BDC has a payout ratio of 100.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.48 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GBDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

