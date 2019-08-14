Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Short Interest Update

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Shares of GTIM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 12,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,614. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

