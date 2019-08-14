Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

GECC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,184. Great Elm Capital has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

In other news, insider Peter A. Reed acquired 3,143 shares of Great Elm Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $26,715.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mast Capital Management, Llc sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $162,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,143 shares of company stock worth $128,876 and have sold 533,900 shares worth $4,617,307. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 297,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Great Elm Capital by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,247,000. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GECC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

