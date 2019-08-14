Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

GPP opened at $13.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.88. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $309.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.23%. The business had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 119.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,992,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 68,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

