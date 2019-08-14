Green Reit (LON:GRN) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.91

Green Reit PLC (LON:GRN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 1123236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 million and a P/E ratio of 9.79.

Green Reit Company Profile (LON:GRN)

Green REIT Plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT") and is listed on the Irish and London Stock Exchanges. The Company was the first REIT established in Ireland following the introduction of REIT legislation by the Irish Government. The Company's stated strategy is to create a property portfolio consisting primarily of commercial property in Ireland to deliver income and capital growth through opportunistic investments, active property management and prudent use of debt finance.

