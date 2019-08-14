Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.13

Shares of Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNLN. Roth Capital began coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Greenlane during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

