Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Acquires 20,107 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the quarter. TPG Specialty Lending accounts for 4.3% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,511,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after acquiring an additional 146,626 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 33.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,087,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after acquiring an additional 272,290 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 21,253.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 665,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,263 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 0.8% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 362,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 340,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLX opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $21.24.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 54.68% and a return on equity of 12.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

