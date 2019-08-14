Greenwich Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 550,802 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN)

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in 180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 550,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. 180 Degree Capital accounts for about 1.1% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.77% of 180 Degree Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,289,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 13.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 62,410 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 193.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 465,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 306,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 180 Degree Capital stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

