Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Gap Up to $17.23

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $17.23. Grupo Financiero Galicia shares last traded at $16.16, with a volume of 175,117 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GGAL. Scotiabank began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,883,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004,132 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,003,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 2,688.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 602,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 581,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 276.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 595,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 437,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.