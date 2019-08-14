HANG LUNG PROPE/S Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10 (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS HLPPY traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $10.80. 2,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,028. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. HANG LUNG PROPE/S has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

HANG LUNG PROPE/S Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

