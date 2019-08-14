Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Sells $299,970.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) EVP Steven Chuslo sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HASI stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 308,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,453. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 23.23, a quick ratio of 23.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $18.83 and a 52-week high of $28.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 155,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 769.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 107,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 94,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

