Harmony Price Tops $0.0103 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 14th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $25.64 million and $17.03 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.85 or 0.04436157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000927 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Harmony Token Profile

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,481,867,942 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

