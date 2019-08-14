Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Harris were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Harris by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $206,424,000 after acquiring an additional 59,854 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harris by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Harris in the first quarter worth $2,875,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harris in the first quarter worth $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRS stock remained flat at $$184.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $200.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research firms have commented on HRS. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.43.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

