Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,289,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,059,204,000 after purchasing an additional 601,916 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $256,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,243 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,240,987 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 735,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,098,627 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 154,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,386 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $95,071,000 after purchasing an additional 33,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.55 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $72.77 on Wednesday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Anadarko Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

