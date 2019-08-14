Hartford Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

