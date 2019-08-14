Hartford Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,757 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.7% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $988,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $261.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

NASDAQ COST opened at $276.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $120.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $189.51 and a one year high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

