Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HVT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Shares of HVT stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. 130,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,279. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director G. Thomas Hough bought 3,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,036.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 4,700 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $85,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,717.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 124.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

