Hayden Royal LLC Invests $322,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,962 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,247,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,814,000 after acquiring an additional 510,671 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,183,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,090,000 after acquiring an additional 247,859 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,415,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,634,000 after acquiring an additional 185,907 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $84.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $77.46 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

