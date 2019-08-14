HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 58.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,316 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in HD Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 64,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 65,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in HD Supply by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HDS. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on HD Supply from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ HDS traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,102. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.10% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

