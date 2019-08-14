HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Short Interest Up 32.7% in July

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,213,200 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the June 30th total of 2,421,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HD Supply stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.15. 51,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.70.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HD Supply will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of HD Supply from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in HD Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 610.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 781.1% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in HD Supply by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

