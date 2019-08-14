Head-To-Head Analysis: BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) and NV5 Global (OTCMKTS:NVEE)

BALFOUR BEATTY/S (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) and NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NV5 Global has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. NV5 Global does not pay a dividend. BALFOUR BEATTY/S pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of BALFOUR BEATTY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of NV5 Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of NV5 Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BALFOUR BEATTY/S and NV5 Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BALFOUR BEATTY/S N/A N/A N/A NV5 Global 6.30% 13.32% 9.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BALFOUR BEATTY/S and NV5 Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BALFOUR BEATTY/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 NV5 Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

NV5 Global has a consensus price target of $90.33, indicating a potential upside of 34.17%. Given NV5 Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NV5 Global is more favorable than BALFOUR BEATTY/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BALFOUR BEATTY/S and NV5 Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BALFOUR BEATTY/S $8.86 billion 0.19 $180.20 million $0.70 6.86 NV5 Global $418.08 million 2.06 $26.86 million $3.24 20.78

BALFOUR BEATTY/S has higher revenue and earnings than NV5 Global. BALFOUR BEATTY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NV5 Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NV5 Global beats BALFOUR BEATTY/S on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BALFOUR BEATTY/S

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. It operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities. The Construction Services segment includes activities resulting in the physical construction of an asset. The Support Services segment supports existing assets or functions such as asset maintenance and refurbishment. The Infrastructure Investments segment involves in the acquisition, operation, and disposal of infrastructure assets such as roads, hospitals, student accommodation, military housing, offshore transmission networks, waste and biomass, and other concessions. The company was founded by George Balfour and Andrew Beatty on January 12, 1909 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc. provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences. The company offers site selection and planning, design, water resources, transportation, structural engineering, land development, surveying, power delivery, building code compliance, and other services; and construction materials testing and engineering, geotechnical engineering and consulting, and forensic consulting services. It also provides governmental outsourcing and consulting, and technical outsourcing services, as well as building program management services. In addition, the company offers mechanical, electrical, and plumbing design services; commissioning services; energy performance, management, and optimization services; acoustical design consulting services; and audiovisualsecurity and surveillanceinformation technologydata center services, as well as energy services. Further, it provides various services, such as investigating and analyzing environmental conditions, and recommending corrective measures and procedures; occupational health and safety services; hydrogeological modeling and environmental programs; water resource planning, monitoring, and environmental management of wastewater facilities; solid waste landfill investigations; permitting and compliance; storm water pollution; environmental impact statement support; agricultural waste management and permitting; and wetland evaluations. The company was formerly known as NV5 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to NV5 Global, Inc. in December 2015. NV5 Global, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

