Head-To-Head Review: ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) & Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Engie has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Engie and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie N/A N/A N/A ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Engie and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie 0 1 4 0 2.80 ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Engie pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Engie and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie $71.56 billion 0.51 $1.22 billion N/A N/A ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.53 billion 3.55 $522.74 million N/A N/A

Engie has higher revenue and earnings than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Engie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Engie beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure. The company also provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and major infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France and Germany, as well as sells access rights to these infrastructures to third parties. In addition, it is involved in the development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of various renewable power generation assets, including hydraulic, wind, and photovoltaic; design, financing, building, and operation of decentralized energy production and distribution facilities; and design of cryogenic membrane confinement systems for sea transportation and storage of LNG on land and at sea. Further, the company provides energy storage solutions and microgrids, as well as cabling network services; and operates heating and cooling networks. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. ENGIE SA was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

EnagÃ¡s, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. EnagÃ¡s, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

