Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives $53.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

HRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.25. 265,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Herc has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $475.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.39 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 4.10%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Herc during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Herc by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 157,882 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth $6,760,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc during the 4th quarter worth $8,291,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.