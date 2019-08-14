Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $652,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,126.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 617,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $79,110,049.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199,988 shares in the company, valued at $153,706,462.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 1,278,949 shares worth $165,753,309. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.36. 673,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,285. Hershey has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $156.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.