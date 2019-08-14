Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, CEO Jeffry O. Rosenthal sold 30,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 407.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 75.8% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.05. 2,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.37. The firm has a market cap of $292.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.32. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

