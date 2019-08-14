Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT) Trading Down 2.2%

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 860.40 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 887.50 ($11.60), 1,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 393% from the average session volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 907.50 ($11.86).

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 million and a P/E ratio of 14.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 909.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42.

Get Highcroft Investments alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Highcroft Investments’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

About Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Highcroft Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highcroft Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.