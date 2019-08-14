Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Has $201,000 Position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 42.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 77,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $958,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Autohome by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autohome from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. CLSA set a $120.00 price objective on Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,235. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.11. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

