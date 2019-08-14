Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Has $342,000 Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paypal during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Paypal by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paypal from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.81.

In related news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 523,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,840 shares of company stock worth $11,257,532 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.53. 39,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,890,639. The company has a market cap of $123.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

