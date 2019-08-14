Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $88,000 in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,279,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,188,000 after purchasing an additional 678,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,655,000 after purchasing an additional 843,858 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $96,715.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $473,142.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 881,753 shares in the company, valued at $37,262,881.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,830 shares of company stock worth $4,879,558. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.30.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,113. The company has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

