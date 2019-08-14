Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of HOC stock traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 219.40 ($2.87). 676,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,000. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 224 ($2.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.76.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

HOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, August 5th. Numis Securities cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 213.57 ($2.79).

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.