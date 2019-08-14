Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Hornbeck Offshore Services shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 1,156 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Hornbeck Offshore Services alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.15). Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative net margin of 55.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 85.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 650.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 498,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 432,394 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Company Profile (NYSE:HOS)

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the United States military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily Gulf of Mexico in the U.S., Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hornbeck Offshore Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.