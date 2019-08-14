HorusPay Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last week, HorusPay has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $501,239.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00269424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.01339599 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00022810 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00093782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io.

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

