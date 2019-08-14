Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HWDN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of LON:HWDN traded down GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 520.60 ($6.80). 1,063,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,230,000. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 577.40 ($7.54). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 515.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.