HRL (ASX:HRL) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of HRL Holdings Ltd (ASX:HRL) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.12 ($0.08) and last traded at A$0.12 ($0.08), approximately 167,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.08).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 million and a PE ratio of -8.21.

About HRL (ASX:HRL)

HRL Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various environmental and laboratory service in Australia and New Zealand. It engages in the management of safe containments or removal of hazardous contaminates; sampling of water and soils for toxic materials, such as asbestos, metals, and other contaminates; dust, noise, and vibration sampling and monitoring; environmental compliance monitoring; contaminated land assessment; ecological assessment; environmental auditing; and project management activities.

