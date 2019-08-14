HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,930,690.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 390 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $64,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,187 shares of company stock worth $23,759,382 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.27. 134,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.67 and a beta of 1.71. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $196.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Raymond James lifted their target price on HubSpot from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens set a $198.00 target price on HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen set a $170.00 price objective on HubSpot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.95.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

