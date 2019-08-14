HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.25

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 3316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie started coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.41.

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 748.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 20.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.