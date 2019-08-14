HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.61.

DIS stock opened at $134.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $249.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.96. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.86%.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $304,106.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

